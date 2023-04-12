News you can trust since 1887
Things to do Sheffield: 7 spring walks to take in and around Sheffield, recommended by ChatGPT

With spring rolling in and a winter weather in the rear view mirror, we asked the viral AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to recommend seven stunning walking routes for people to enjoy.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Apr 2023, 06:15 BST

ChatGPT’s incredible knowledge has made it a viral sensation, stunning users with the human-like conversation and quick, detailed responses to complex questions and prompts thrown its way.

It doesn’t come without limitations, though they appear rare, so we wanted to see if it would be able to give us seven recommendations for spring walks for people to take whilst enjoying spring weather. Perhaps unsurprisingly, ChatGPT managed to give us seven choices with ease, as well as some comments to go along with each recommendation. This is what it suggested...

"This walk takes you through some of Sheffield's most beautiful parks and woodlands. Start at Forge Dam and follow the Porter Brook through Ecclesall Woods before finishing at Endcliffe Park."

1. Forge Dam to Endcliffe Park

"This walk takes you through some of Sheffield's most beautiful parks and woodlands. Start at Forge Dam and follow the Porter Brook through Ecclesall Woods before finishing at Endcliffe Park." Photo: submit

"Follow the Rivelin River through ancient woodland and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside."

2. Rivelin Valley Nature Trail

"Follow the Rivelin River through ancient woodland and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside." Photo: JOHN LEIGH

"This walk takes you around the stunning Ladybower Reservoir, with views of the surrounding hills and moors."

3. Ladybower Reservoir

"This walk takes you around the stunning Ladybower Reservoir, with views of the surrounding hills and moors." Photo: PAUL ELLIS

"This easy walk takes you through the Botanical Gardens and along the Porter Brook to Endcliffe Park."

4. Botanical Gardens to Endcliffe Park

"This easy walk takes you through the Botanical Gardens and along the Porter Brook to Endcliffe Park." Photo: Scott Merrylees

