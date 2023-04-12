Things to do Sheffield: 7 spring walks to take in and around Sheffield, recommended by ChatGPT
With spring rolling in and a winter weather in the rear view mirror, we asked the viral AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to recommend seven stunning walking routes for people to enjoy.
ChatGPT’s incredible knowledge has made it a viral sensation, stunning users with the human-like conversation and quick, detailed responses to complex questions and prompts thrown its way.
It doesn’t come without limitations, though they appear rare, so we wanted to see if it would be able to give us seven recommendations for spring walks for people to take whilst enjoying spring weather. Perhaps unsurprisingly, ChatGPT managed to give us seven choices with ease, as well as some comments to go along with each recommendation. This is what it suggested...