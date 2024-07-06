The cost of entertaining your kids during the school break can easily spiral out of control too.
But a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit across South Yorkshire.
All the attractions listed are free to enter, and if you take a picnic all you’ll need to cover is the cost of getting there.
These day trips are suitable for anyone, not just families, and you can visit them at any time of the year, though you should check they’re open on the day you’re planning to visit as not all of them are open throughout the week.
1. Meet the animals at Graves Park Animal Farm
Graves Park Animal Farm is open seven days a week, from 10am to 3.30pm, and is free to visit. The animals include pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and donkeys, and you can pet and feed the smaller creatures, including guinea pigs. There's a small karting track for young children too. Graves Park itself is a pretty spot for a walk, with streams running through it, and there are two playgrounds, a cafe, tennis courts and a nine-hole pitch and putt golf course. | National WorldPhoto: Scott Merrylees
2. Enjoy a family day out at Clifton Park
There's so much to do at Clifton Park in Rotherham. It boasts a funfair, with rides and rollercoasters to delight everyone from toddlers to teens; a mini golf course; a land train; a large water splash play area; excellent playgrounds; a popular museum; and pretty gardens. | National WorldPhoto: Chris Etchells
3. Explore Ecclesall Woods
Ecclesall Woods is one of Sheffield's most enchanting spots to explore. It's great for wildlife spotting, and youngsters can let off steam while playing in the streams, climbing trees and generally embracing their natural surroundings. There's a visitor centre with a small cafe, and the woods are also home to the Abbeydale Miniature Railway, which is open every other Sunday between July and October and where you can ride on the trains for a small fee. The woods are just across the road from Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, which is also free to visit and where you can see Sheffield's heritage in action. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson
4. Wander round Cannon Hall museum, park and gardens
Cannon Hall, in Barnsley, is free to visit and boasts a fascinating museum and beautiful park and gardens. The Georgian estate is looking particularly resplendent following a £3 million restoration project. Canon Hall farm, next door, charges a small entry free but for that you can see a variety of animals, while children can run wild in the adventure playground and indoor play area. The farm is also home to a dog-friendly cafe and the popular White Bull restaurant. | Cannon Hall/BMBCPhoto: Cannon Hall/BMBC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.