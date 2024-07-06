3 . Explore Ecclesall Woods

Ecclesall Woods is one of Sheffield's most enchanting spots to explore. It's great for wildlife spotting, and youngsters can let off steam while playing in the streams, climbing trees and generally embracing their natural surroundings. There's a visitor centre with a small cafe, and the woods are also home to the Abbeydale Miniature Railway, which is open every other Sunday between July and October and where you can ride on the trains for a small fee. The woods are just across the road from Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, which is also free to visit and where you can see Sheffield's heritage in action. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson