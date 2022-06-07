Things To Do: Learn about gin-making or let the kids get arty

Rock.

2 Confidence Through Climbing (Outdoors): Free outdoor, supportive, fun & friendly climbing sessions, specifically for women of colour (18+). Heeley People's Park, View Road. Sunday, June 12. 2-3pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

3 The origins of gin-making and modern techniques with tour and tasting: Elliott Rose of Locksley Gin school & tour guide based in Portland Works will talk about their gin-making techniques, types and flavours. Portland Works, Randall Street. Wednesday, June 15. 7-9pm. £5. www.eventbrite.co.uk

4 Creative Workshop: Hopeful writing to combat dark days: A creative writing workshop for new or established writers, where they be looking at the subject of literature and poetry. Sheffield Central Library, Surrey Street. Friday, June 10. 10.30-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

5 Bloom Sheffield Open Day: Expect lots of different gardening activities to get stuck into, plus tea, biscuits and lovely women! Learn and share skills and meet new people. Heeley & Meersbrook Allotments, Carfield Lane. Friday, June 10. 1-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6 Creeping Jean (Sidney & Matilda) plus Stand Amongst Giants: Psych-rock trailblazers Creeping Jean hit the road to play tracks from their stellar new album, stopping off in Sheffield for an intimate headline show. Rivelin Works, Sidney Street. Saturday, June 11. For tickets and prices www.leadmill.co.uk

7 My Arty Party: Enjoy all of the delights that Cutlery Works has to offer, catch up with friends or enjoy a quiet hour of ‘me time’ whilst the kids have a great time getting creative, making new friends and learning new skills. Cutlery Works. Sunday, June 12. 10.30am - 11.30am. £8 from myartyparty.co.uk/

