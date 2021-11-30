Things to do in Sheffield this week: Bootleg Beatles, Grenoside Christmas Fair and comedy from Mark Watson
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:04 pm
Things to do in Sheffield this week: Bootleg Beatles, Christmas Fair in Grenoside and comedy from Mark Watson
5 things to do in Sheffield this week
Sunday, December 5
- Overpass play tonight at Sidney & Matilda, with tickets available from £8.
- The Bootleg Beatles will play at Sheffield City Hall this evening, bringing fans of the fab foursome a special ‘Let It Be’ set. Get tickets through the venue’s website.
Saturday, December 4
- Grenoside Scout and Guide Group are holding a Christmas Fair over the weekend to coincide with the Grenoside Christmas Tree Festival and Trail. Find out more on Facebook.
Friday, December 3
- The Tom McConville band will play at The Beehive Folk Club, Harthill Village Hall, Winney Hill, Harthill this evening. For info contact Peter Garratt on [email protected] or phone 0114 2352850
Thursday, December 2
- Comedian Mark Watson brings his ‘This Can’t Be It’ show to The Leadmill this evening, with tickets available for £22 through the venue’s website.
Wednesday, December 1
- One for hard rock/metal fans, Alestorm Tickets will come to the O2 Academy this evening, with tickets available through Ticketmaster.
Tuesday, November 30
- My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored is showing for the second day at The Crucible’s Studio theatre, with tickets bookable in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or via sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
- Britpop outfit Shed Seven are playing the O2 Academy tonight, with tickets for the York five-piece’s show available through the venue’s website.
- Clean Cut Kid will perform at Yellow Arch Studio this evening, alongside Lorkin O’Reilly. Tickets are available here.
