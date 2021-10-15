Things to do in Sheffield: MOJO charity launch party, Love’n’Stuff at the Crucible Studio, and The K's at Leadmill
Friday, 15th October 2021
- MOJO will host a charity launch party on Friday night
- Theatre Deli is hosting events for Black History Month
Friday October 15
Events
- MOJO is hosting a charity launch party tonight at its new Sheffield venue where the former NUM building was on Holly Street. A conscience bar will be in place until midnight, with all proceeds going to PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia). To register for an invite, head to MOJO socials.
- A1 and Harper Starling will perform tonight at Leadmill, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available through See Tickets for £24.75.
- A touching story of love, attachment, and what we mean by home, ‘Love’n’Stuff’ is brought to you by Gladiator Games’ Tanika Gupta. It’s showing at the Crucible’s Studio theatre from Wednesday through to Saturday, with tickets bookable in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or via sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Saturday October 16
Events
- The Crooked Spire is a medieval murder-mystery musical showing at Chesterfield’s famous landmark at 2.00pm. Tickets are available here from £8 general admission.
- LAST CHANCE TO SEE: A touching story of love, attachment, and what we mean by home, ‘Love’n’Stuff’ is brought to you by Gladiator Games’ Tanika Gupta. It’s showing at the Crucible’s Studio theatre from Wednesday through to Saturday, with tickets bookable in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or via sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Sunday October 17
Events
- The K’s are an English indie-rock and pop band from Newton-Le-Willows made up of Jamie Boyle, Dexter Baker, Ryan Breslin and Jordan Holden. They’ll be taking to the Leadmill stage this evening, with doors open from 7.30pm. Tickets are available for £8 via leadmill.co.uk
- London indie pop outfit Teleman - comprised of Thomas Sanders, Pete Cattermoul and Hiro Amamiya - will perform at The Foundry this evening. Tickets are £16.50, available through See Tickets.
