There's a lot planned for the city in 2022 to keep you entertained – here are some of the major and exciting events you can look forward to.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:07 am

From film screenings to sporting events and live music - here's 9 things taking place in 2022 that you can look forward to.

1. Rockin the Bowl

Sheffield rock fans have something to look forward to in September 2022 as open-air rock returns to Don Valley with Rockin the Bowl.

2. UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Sheffield has been chosen to host games for the UEFA Women's Euro in 2022, which is set to be the biggest women’s European sport event ever. Three group matches and a semi-final will be played at Bramall Lane. The Sheffield fixtures will take place on July 9, 13, 17, and 26.

3. Festival of the Outdoors

The Festival of the Outdoors returns in March 2022 with a full month of events and activities, celebrating the strength of the city's vibrant outdoor communities. Sheffield organisations and businesses will come together to offer a unique festival programme of events.

4. The Rugby League World Cup

If you're a rugby fan or just want to witness some sporting action, The Rugby League World Cup will take place in England in 2022, and Sheffield has been chosen as one of the host cities. Bramall Lane will host an England men’s group game, and The EIS Sheffield will host a group and both semi-finals in the wheelchair tournament.

