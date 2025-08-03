Things to do: 13 fantastic little-known museums in or near Sheffield, many run by volunteers and enthusiasts
The region has a wealth of great attractions, many of them run by volunteers and enthusiasts, which have a niche following, but are hidden away.
Some of them only open occasionally, or just a few days a week - but these 13 museums shown in the gallery below provide great trips out if you can catch them at the right time.
You will find them in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.
With the schools summer holidays now with us, take a look and see how many of them you have never have heard of, or never visited.
