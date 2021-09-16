The results of a recent Facebook poll are in and Sheffield has crowned it’s most popular restaurants in the city. Take a look at the list of favoured restaurants below.

1. Rafters. The results have confirmed that Rafters are currently the most popular venue throughout the city. You can visit them at, 220 Oakbrook Rd, Sheffield, S11 7ED. Photo: Roy Rochlin Photo Sales

2. The Oak House, Chapeltown. In second place we have the much loved Oak House restaurant. Treat yourself to the popular venue this week by visiting them at, 10 Station Rd, Chapeltown, S35 2XH. Photo: NurPhoto Photo Sales

3. Cutlers Spice. Cutlers Spice have been voted in at third place. Find out why they are so popular by visiting them the next time you are out. You can find them at, 1 Leighton Rd, Sheffield, S14 1SP. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Joro Restaurant. Joro Restaurant have been voted in at forth place. Visit the popular restaurant this week by finding them at, 294 Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8US. Photo: NurPhoto Photo Sales