These are the best Italian restaurants in Sheffield - according to our readers

Whether you’re more of a pizza or pasta lover, you’d be hard pressed to find a Sheffielder who doesn’t like Italian food.

There’s plenty of places where you can gorge yourself on salumeria and mozarella, stuff your mouth with pizza dough, or even savour a scoop of lemon sorbet – complete with a shot of refreshing limoncello, of course.

Many of the city’s restaurants celebrate delicacies from different regions of Italy, and many also offer amazing wine selections – alongside other classic drinks, such as the Aperol spritz or negroni.

From family-run Italian restaurants that have been part of the city’s restaurant scene for years, to newer pizza places that specialise in the dough-based treat, there is no shortage of Italian places to dine in the Steel City.

But sometimes, decision paralysis sets in and it can be hard to choose where to go, which is why we turned to our readers for inspiration…

The results of a Facebook poll are in and Sheffield has crowned it’s most popular Italian restaurants in the city: take a look at the this list of favoured restaurants below.

1. Cerrones Restaurant Cerrones Restaurant. You can visit them at, 62 High St, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9XD. Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE Photo Sales

2. Sette Colli. Sette Colli. Find out why they are so popular by visiting them the next time you are out. You can find them at, Bradfield Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2BY. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Vito's. Visit Vito's at 284 South Rd, Sheffield S6 3TE. Photo: OLIVIER MORIN Photo Sales

4. Piccolo's. If you are the mood for a good Italian dish be sure to visit Piccolo's at your next available opportunity. You can find them at, 3 Convent Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield S3 7RX. Photo: VALERY HACHE Photo Sales