From Michelin recommended restaurants to greasy spoon cafes, there is something to suit everyone’s tastes in our great city.

But with so much choice we asked Sheffield born and bred former MasterChef star Reece Elliott to name his top 7 best places to eat in the city.

The 24-year-old, who impressed judges on the BBC show MasterChef The Professionals in 2020 and previously scooped second place in Junior MasterChef of Great Britain aged just 19.

Now, he is launching a new restaurant concept with a popular Sheffield venue on Ecclesall Road. He has partnered with Raffina to launch Raffina by Reece Elliott.

Reece said: “I just love Sheffield. It’s a vibrant place to be and I have lived here my whole life. It has so much to offer, and I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.”

Here are his top places to eat.

1. Raffina by Reece Elliott This has to be my number one! Opening on March 11, Raffina by Reece Elliott will offer a relaxed, refined dining experience and a vibrant atmosphere for people to enjoy. My new menu will offer incredible Italian inspired food, delivered with a modern twist, using the highest quality ingredients. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Marmadukes for brunch Their latest location at The Sorting Office is just a stone’s throw from Raffina by Reece Elliott on Ecclesall Road and their brunch options are always a winner! Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Cubana Tapas Bar Get me a drink in Cubanas and I’m on the dancefloor! I love the vibe and party atmosphere combined with great tasting tapas. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow I was formerly a chef here and its three-rosette status (AA Restaurant Guide) speaks for itself. Photo: submit Photo Sales