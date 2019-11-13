These are all the new stalls and traders at Sheffield Christmas Markets this year

While the popular Sleigh Bar won't be around this year, it's going to be replaced by an incredible new Alpine Bar which opens Thursday.

Thor’s Tipi Bar will open once again their doors to Christmas shoppers on Friday, November 22 until January 5, 2020.

There will be more than 50 cabins selling a whole host of festive treats across Fargate, Town Hall Square and the Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Christmas Market gets its first visitors on Fargate

While a lot of old favourite stalls and cabins will be returning to the Christmas Markets there will be a lot of new attractions to enjoy.

This is what’s new at Sheffield Christmas Markets 2019

bexknitwer – A stall selling hand-knitted wooly jumpers made from locally sourced wool and lovingly knitted in Sheffield. On the market from December 5.

Millie & Boo – A unique scarf company, designed and made by them and their small team in Vietnam. On the market from November 14 to Christmas Eve.

Marsh Valley Soaps – Sells natural, handcrafted, goats milk soap using the milk from their very own herd of free-range dairy goats. On the market from December 12 to Christmas Eve.

Frazers Coffee Roasters – Sells freshly roasted, artisanal coffees and bags of coffee beans from around the world.

Andrea Pykett Ceramics – Uses traditional materials and methods to create a collection of functional ware that is both simple and beautiful. On the market for one week only from November 28.

Mamma Duck Company – Sell lovingly hand-crafted wooden ducks that can be custom made to suit you or a loved one perfectly. On the market from November 21 to November 27.

TOMOTO – An independent clothing brand specialising in premium, limited edition bamboo t-shirts made with the planet in mind. On the market from December 5 to December 11.

Native Kanza – Sells a range of tribal jewellery, organic clothes, winter blanket scarves and wooden Christmas decorations. On the market from November 14.

Pretty Little Treat Co – Sells unique vintage inspired bath and body products, all of which are made using natural ingredients with sustainable packaging. On the market from November 21 to November 27.