They have been chosen by Jules Gray, organiser of the annual Sheffield Beer Week, which is once again taking place over the next week.
Undefined: readMore
The event, which showcases the city’s fantastic brewers, launches today with Indie Beer Feast at Hop Hideout in Kommune, city centre.
Jules said the event will provide a “much-needed boost for the city, the hospitality and brewing sector” after tumultuous time during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are her top picks for the best pubs in the city.
1. The Beer House
First on the list is The Beer House on Ecclesall Road, which has the proud title of being Sheffield's first micropub. Jules said of The Beer House: "Sheffield’s original micropub houses just 40 drinkers but they are well provided for with six handpulls. Focussing on Sheffield’s breweries you can expect to find Blue Bee, Bradfield, Stancill and Abbeydale in top form. Small yet perfectly formed outside terrace seating to the front."
Pictured is owner John Harrison.
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. The Broadfield
The True North pub on Abbeydale Road has long been a Sheffield institution. "Nine hand pulls – including their individual house ale First Blonde (using Maris Otter malt and Cascade and Willamette hops) brewed at True North Brew Co – and eight keg lines showcasing forward thinking UK independent breweries make a trip out of town worthwhile! Great food menu which changes seasonally and a large beer garden," said Jules.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Hallamshire House
The Hallamshire House is one of two Thornbridge pubs on the list. Jules said: "Thornbridge Brewery neighbourhood pub offering full size snooker table, outdoor garden enclave and a variety of Thornbridge and guest beers. The regular pub quiz is top-notch too, head down early though as it’s a popular one."
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Industry Tap
Next on the list is Industry Tap, which is based in the city centre. Jules said: "Newly opened Industry Tap is a city centre taproom. Just a short walk away from The Rutland pub and handily on the way to The Beer Engine too (or vice versa, depending which way you walk!). Over 20 keg taps, with a good amount of Sheffield’s Lost Industry brews and lots of choice across beer styles. A friendly family run taproom."
Photo: JPI