1. The Beer House

First on the list is The Beer House on Ecclesall Road, which has the proud title of being Sheffield's first micropub. Jules said of The Beer House: "Sheffield’s original micropub houses just 40 drinkers but they are well provided for with six handpulls. Focussing on Sheffield’s breweries you can expect to find Blue Bee, Bradfield, Stancill and Abbeydale in top form. Small yet perfectly formed outside terrace seating to the front." Pictured is owner John Harrison.

Photo: Chris Etchells