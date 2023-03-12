News you can trust since 1887
These are 12 of the best pubs in Sheffield – according to the Good Pub Guide

Sheffield has many brilliant pubs – and these 12 have all been recommended in The Good Pub Guide.

By Lee Peace
2 hours ago

The guide features more than 5,000 independent reviews among 40,000 listings of pubs across the country. It currently lists these boozers in the city as being ‘worth a visit’.

There are a lot of amazing boozers in the city.

There are a lot of amazing boozers in the city.

Photo: submit

The Good Pub Guide describes The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street in the city centre, as a 'Victorian corner pub with well restored 1930s' interior'.

Photo: Google Maps

The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, near Kelham Island, is a 'welcoming open-plan corner pub' with 'well-kept ales' and a 'great selection of changing guests'.

Photo: Google Maps

The Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street, Kelham Island, is a 'busy little pub with around 13 interesting ales and good range of bottled beers'.

Photo: Simon Hulme

