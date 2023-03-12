Sheffield has many brilliant pubs – and these 12 have all been recommended in The Good Pub Guide.
The guide features more than 5,000 independent reviews among 40,000 listings of pubs across the country. It currently lists these boozers in the city as being ‘worth a visit’.
1. Sheffield has many brilliant pubs
There are a lot of amazing boozers in the city.
Photo: submit
2. BathHotel.jpg
The Good Pub Guide describes The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street in the city centre, as a 'Victorian corner pub with well restored 1930s' interior'.
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Harlequin
The Harlequin, on Nursery Street, near Kelham Island, is a 'welcoming open-plan corner pub' with 'well-kept ales' and a 'great selection of changing guests'.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Kelham Island Tavern, Kelham Island
The Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street, Kelham Island, is a 'busy little pub with around 13 interesting ales and good range of bottled beers'.
Photo: Simon Hulme