The classic comedy romance is about a wedding singer, a waitress and two weddings where things definitely don’t go as planned.

Throw in a fake Tina Turner, Billy Idol, Imelda Marcos, Cyndi Lauper, Mr T and even a Ronald Reagan lookalike and the stage is set for a show that captures all the hedonistic fun of the 1980s.

The Woodseats Musical Theatre Company production runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from July 13 to 16 and is directed by Ian Walker, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Lily Abram and Amber Parry.

Woodseats chairman Mary Newey said: “Following the massive disappointment of seeing our 2020 production of Anything Goes being hit by Covid, we are delighted to be getting back on stage at the Montgomery with this great new show.

“It’s full of fantastic music plus vibrant, energetic dance routines and it takes us back to a time when hair was big, collars were up and a wedding singer could be the coolest guy in the room.

“The Wedding Singer’s sparkling score does for the ‘80s what Hairspray did for the ‘60s and is such a great feel-good production, which is what we all need at the moment!”