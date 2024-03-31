With over 800 suggestions from The Star’s readers, it's safe to say there is no shortage of days out in Sheffield for you to take your friends who are visiting for the first time.

A huge range of options were suggested, for drinkers and non-drinkers, outdoorsy people and those who would rather be shopping, film lovers and history lovers… whoever they are, first-time visitors to Sheffield will leave with fond memories of the city.

Here are 11 of the best things to do with friends who are visiting the city, according to our readers.

1 . Explore the Peak District There is no way not to include the Peaks on any list regarding things to do in Sheffield. Rivelin Valley (pictured), Ladybower Reservoir, and Mam Tor were all named by readers as great spots for taking new visitors.

2 . Kelham Island As with the Peak District, Kelham is an obvious choice for new visitors. According to TimeOut and The Times, its one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK, with an array of unique and vibrant independent pubs, bars, cafes, shops and restaurants.

3 . Country pubs Many readers advocated for taking your friends to some of the many country pubs in the countryside surrounding Sheffield. The beer garden at The Old Horns in High Bradfield, pictured, commands truly outstanding views.

4 . Weston Park Museum Western Park Museum is a magnificent building right next to the beautiful Weston Park. It is popular with locals and students, and a great option for visitors whatever the weather.