The Sherlocks to perform exclusive album preview live stream
SOUTH Yorkshire's indie chart stars The Sherlocks have teamed up with The Star and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena for an exclusive live stream gig to preview their second album Under Your Sky.
It will be streamed from the SIVLive Arena Club, at FlyDSA Arena, next Wednesday, September 11.
You will be able watch the live stream or later on demand on The Star's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar.
The Sherlocks, two sets of Bolton On Dearne brothers Kiaran Crook (vocals/guitar) and Brandon (drums), along with Josh Davidson (guitar) and Andy (bass), will perform new songs, big hits and answer your questions.
The Sherlocks have grown a huge fan base following high profile gigs supporting Liam Gallagher, festival dates and tours of the UK, Europe, USA and Japan. They performed secret sets at Leeds and Reading Festival, headlined Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester, also recently played Live At Leeds and supported Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road.The new album, a follow up to their number six chart hit debut, Live For The Moment, was recorded at Liverpool's legendary Parr Street studios and produced by James Skelly, frontman singer and guitarist with In The Morning indie stars The Coral.
First two singles from the album, NYC (Sing t Loud) and latest release Magic Man, have had lots of Radio 1 air play. It follows their other recent single, I've Gotta Be Me, which features in the new SKODA car TV ad.
A 24 date European tour is planned to coincide with the release of Under Your Sky on October 4 and includes Yorkshire homecoming shows at Leeds O2 Academy on Friday, November 1, and Sheffield O2 Academy, on Saturday, November 2.
They will also perform intimate album signing gigs UK wide including Crash Records, Leeds, on October 7, Bear Tree Records, Sheffield, October 9, and Vinyl Tap Records, Huddersfield, October 11. For all tickets visit www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.
BUY TICKETS: The Sherlocks tour tickets are also available from www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-sherlocks.
PRE-ORDER: Under Your Sky will be released on digital, streaming, CD, vinyl and cassette formats, plus a limited edition galaxy blue vinyl with alternative artwork, now available to pre-order – CLICK HERE.
UNDER YOUR SKY TRACK LISTINGI Want It AllNYC (Sing It Loud)WaitingMagic ManDreamsTime To GoGive It All UpOne DayNow And ThenStep InsideUnder Your Sky