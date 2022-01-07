The Sheffield shop selling cool vintage 90s and early noughties clothing you should definitely check out

It’s the time of year when gift giving isn’t ever far from our thoughts, and being sustainable is something that we are all trying to do. So we thought we’d visit Vulgar Vintage, an independent Sheffield city-centre shop and see what we could find to cross off our festive shopping list.

The store is a cornucopia of vintage clothing with a strong focus on the 1990’s and early 2000’s and so much of the stock echoed with us from back in the day! There was a good mix of high end designer pieces like authentic Gucci bags, Burberry trench coats & Moschino jeans all personally curated by owners Jess and Liam.

Vulgar Vintage, an independent Sheffield city-centre shop.

“Me and Liam have been together since 2009. Back then, we both had jobs at the time Liam was working in a supermarket and me in a pub.” explains Jess “We both wanted to have lifestyles that allowed us to work for ourselves. So... we started at Chesterfield market with things we’d found in charity shops and jumble sales, then progressed to doing vintage fairs and festivals across England.”

After this the couple used to run a stall at London’s Brick Lane three days a week, “We’d sleep in our van, in the car park, then drive back up to Sheffield every Sunday night to restock. That grew pretty exhausting, pretty fast. So we had a go at selling online.” It was a chance walk along Division Street in Sheffield when they saw the then empty unit and instantly knew that going back to face to face selling was for them - that was in 2013 and they’ve never looked back!

The shop is stocked with so many wonderful items and whilst there we could see the range of customers there, a daughter buying dungarees similar to what her mum wore in the 90’s! Circular fashion at its best. The retail team are all incredibly knowledgeable about vintage clothing as a whole, and each have their own individual tastes and styles and were happy to advise shoppers.

“We love Sheffield city centre, the people of Sheffield are kind and friendly and it’s good to be home. These days people care more and more about sustainability and that’s brilliant for us, as it just keeps the whole circular fashion movement going.” said Liam, and we certainly couldn’t agree more!

Take a stroll down Division Street in Sheffield grab yourself a Christmas treat - and of course celebrate buying sustainably with a hot chocolate from one of the cafes!

To find our more visit Vulgar Vintage, 127-129 Division Street, Sheffield. Follow them on Instagram @vulgarshop

