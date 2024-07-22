Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“A modern-day Spike Island gig.” “Clifton Park was Disney Land.” “...one of, if not the best venues I’ve ever been to.”

If fans of The Reytons are anyone to go by, Rotherham is sitting on a gold mine.

The Reytons homecoming gig was not just a showcase of the band’s massive support and talent but a case study for how Clifton Park could be the next big venue. Picture, Scott Antcliffe, first published in Yorkshire Post. | Scott Antcliffe

It has been two weeks since the (if it’s not too much to say) universally praised homecoming show by The Kids Off The Estate at Clifton Park.

An interesting fact about the show is it was not only the town’s largest ever outdoor event, but also the first time anyone has played Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971, 53 years ago.

“Nintendo's came second hand, And Clifton park was Disneyland” - The Reytons playing Clifton Park was a special treat for fans. | Image courtesy of The Reytons (Credit - Madeleine Penfold)

But one sentiment stuck out to me while reading the comments.

“Clifton Park is one of, if not the best venue I’ve ever been to,” wrote fan Martin Askew. “Great views of the stage wherever you stood. Definitely needs to be utilised more.”

Martin wasn’t the only one. “For the record Clifton Park was better than any Disneyland,” wrote Sally Ann Shakespeare. “ “An annual festival in Clifton park needed,” said Maggie Potter. “It would be a shame if no more gigs are planned here,” wrote Nick Booth. To name just a few.

Presenting, Clifton Park. in Rotherham, pictured on July 18, 2024. Crews can be seen in the distance where The Reytons' stage was placed. | Dean Atkins, National World

It seems the event’s planners and Rotherham Council caught lightning in a bottle, using the gentle slopes of Clifton Park like a never-before-considered amphitheatre and expertly threading the crowds through the entrances and exits.

There was even praise from the park’s neighbours and nearby residents for the night, reporting little to no disruption, rowdy behaviour or even much in the way of litter - but that’s on The Reytons’ fans as much as the planners’ skills. I’m sure some bands’ fans are so well behaved.

But on the face of it, Clifton Park passes the sniff test. Fans might be on to something here.

Fans have praised Clifton Park as a venue, where the gentle slopes made a natural amphitheatre where "you could see everything" on stage. | Dean Atkins, National World

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion Councillor David Sheppard seems optimistic.

He told The Star in a statement: “The council is delighted with the success of The Reytons’ homecoming gig in Clifton Park and congratulate the band, support acts, and their promoters, FKP Scorpio. The event provided the Council with the opportunity to trial Clifton Park as a potential venue for future events, balancing this with the need to avoid undue disturbance to local residents.

“We worked closely with the promoters, production company, and Rotherham Events Safety Advisory Group to ensure the event ran smoothly with minimal disruption. We are very pleased to see the support on social media from not only those who attended the event but from hundreds of local residents and businesses surrounding the park and in the town centre.”

Ward councillor for Boston Castle Ashiq Hussain is also enthusiastic, calling the boys “local heroes” who “put the town on the map for music enthusiasts across the country.”

He said: “The success of the concert was significantly bolstered by the exemplary efforts of the police and the local residents. The police ensured that the event was safe and enjoyable for everyone, maintaining order and addressing any issues promptly. Their professionalism and dedication allowed the attendees to focus on the music and have a great time without concerns for their safety.

“Local residents also played a crucial role, welcoming visitors and supporting the event wholeheartedly. Their hospitality and enthusiasm created a warm and inviting atmosphere, contributing to the overall positive experience of the concert. The combined efforts of the band, the police, and the community truly made the event memorable and showcased the best of what Rotherham has to offer.”

Maybe Rotherham has just stumbled on its next great cultural export?

Clifton Park>Disneyland, 2025.