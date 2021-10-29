The British home, leisure and gardens retailer opened its new Stocksbridge store at Fox Valley at 9am this morning.

Councillor Joe Staniforth, the deputy mayor of Stocksbridge Town Council, conducted the official unveiling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers entering the range store in Fox Valley.

Coun Staniforth said: "We are very pleased to have the range opening in Fox Valley Stocksbridge in time for Christmas. It's a great store and it's opening shows that Stocksbridge's economy is still thriving despite the pandemic."

Claire Reynolds, Fox Valley Centre Manager, added: “We are very excited to have the Range open here at Fox Valley. They are a wonderful addition to our independent and essential retailers here at the centre, and their Christmas shop will bring some well needed Christmas cheer early this year!”

Rebecca Ledger, store manager, said: "We are excited to bring The Range to Stocksbridge and hope all our customers enjoy our new store. I am sure our huge range of products and exciting Christmas department will be a welcome addition to the area."

It comes after months of work and preparations to transform the old Next unit. The move has also created 40 full and part-time jobs.

(L-R) Rebecca Ledger Store Manager of The Range Fox Valley, Joe Staniforth Deputy Mayor of Stocksbridge Town Council and The Range Team.

The store, which is spread over two floors, will provide a selection of the home, leisure and garden retailer’s most popular products from statement lighting and stylish home accessories to leisure products for arts & crafts, gardening and pet care.

The Stocksbridge store will also include a Christmas shop selling trees, decorations, lights and other festive goods.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm, and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The Range.