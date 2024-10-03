The perfect Christmas celebration? It can be murder!
Meet the cast of youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s 2024 Murder Mystery evening, an interactive whodunnit with a festive theme.
For before the night is out, somebody will be accused of slaying Santa and bringing a deadly edge to the Christmas festivities.
And this year, for the first time, the popular annual fundraiser - held at Sheffield United’s Tony Currie Suite on Thursday, November 28 - will feature a cast made up of some of the region’s finest amateur actors.
“We thought it would be a really great idea to give some of our region’s most talented actors the chance to shine in this immersive acting experience, where they interact with the guests and reveal their secrets as the evening progresses,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.
“We had a fantastic response to our appeal for talent and we have drawn together an impressive cast who will keep our amateur detectives on their toes right through the moment when the killer is revealed.
This year’s whodunnit is set in Torquay’s Belfrey Hotel, a magnificent building that has seen better days.
As Christmas approaches, however, owners the Bookins family have opened their doors to local residents for a festive meal.
With no paying guests in sight, it’s the perfect setting for a cozy holiday evening—or so they think.
For as the festivities begin, the man chosen to play Santa is found dead in his room, a shocking discovery sends the hotel into chaos when it becomes clear that this was no accident.
With tensions high and the Bookins clan barely holding it together, the guests must band together to solve the mystery before the night is through
Tickets cost £45 per person, including a set three-course dinner with a welcome drink, followed by tea and coffee.
For more infomation or to book a place and spot the killer visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/murder-mystery-2024/
