The perfect Christmas celebration? It can be murder!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They look like they could be planning the local flower show…in fact, they have murder in mind!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet the cast of youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s 2024 Murder Mystery evening, an interactive whodunnit with a festive theme.

For before the night is out, somebody will be accused of slaying Santa and bringing a deadly edge to the Christmas festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year, for the first time, the popular annual fundraiser - held at Sheffield United’s Tony Currie Suite on Thursday, November 28 - will feature a cast made up of some of the region’s finest amateur actors.

They may look like law-abiding citizens - but they have a secret!

“We thought it would be a really great idea to give some of our region’s most talented actors the chance to shine in this immersive acting experience, where they interact with the guests and reveal their secrets as the evening progresses,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We had a fantastic response to our appeal for talent and we have drawn together an impressive cast who will keep our amateur detectives on their toes right through the moment when the killer is revealed.

This year’s whodunnit is set in Torquay’s Belfrey Hotel, a magnificent building that has seen better days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Christmas approaches, however, owners the Bookins family have opened their doors to local residents for a festive meal.

With no paying guests in sight, it’s the perfect setting for a cozy holiday evening—or so they think.

For as the festivities begin, the man chosen to play Santa is found dead in his room, a shocking discovery sends the hotel into chaos when it becomes clear that this was no accident.

With tensions high and the Bookins clan barely holding it together, the guests must band together to solve the mystery before the night is through

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £45 per person, including a set three-course dinner with a welcome drink, followed by tea and coffee.

For more infomation or to book a place and spot the killer visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/murder-mystery-2024/