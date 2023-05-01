A traditional German-style festival with more than 50 beers and ciders is launching in a Peak District village this summer.

The organisers behind the Hope Valley Beer and Cider Festival have revealed plans to expand their festival to Castleton, with the hopes of becoming a ‘nationally recognised’ annual event.

The event will take place at The Peak Hotel from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, bringing with it everything you would expect at a German festival - live music and entertainment, food, and most importantly up to 60 beers and ciders, including those brewed locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Watson, business development manager for Atlantik Inns Group, which owns The Peak Hotel, said: “This is something we have been looking to do for a long while and this year we’ve decided to bite the bullet.

Most Popular

Graham Watson, manager at The Peak Hotel in Castleton, will be hosting a new beer and cider festival in September.

“Castleton is a beautiful place, but not enough events take place there. We’ve been doing the beer festivals in Hope for over 10 years now and we want to branch out and bring more people to the area, and support local businesses. We’re trying to get the whole village involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place in the car park of the pub, on How Lane, and include a crafts fair each day from midday to 9pm, before moving inside until late into the evening.

Jack, aged 32, added: “It’s all being planned with a view to expand in the future, we haven’t got any limitations. Our long term goal is to become a nationally recognised music and beer festival for locals and visitors.”

The festival will include up to 60 beers and ciders for all to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad