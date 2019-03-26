The most ‘eggciting’ Easter events in Yorkshire

From egg hunts to duck races we have found the best activities across the region to ensure you and your family have a cracking Easter.

Duck Race – Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

Waddle down to Endcliffe Park on April 22 to take part in the annual duck race.

Now in its 11th year the event, hosted by the Friends of Porter Valley, will see around 2,500 ducks brave the freezing water.

The event has become somewhat of a Sheffield tradition and is quite a spectacle to behold as thousands of ducks descend into the water cheered on by scores of hopeful competitors lining the route.

The event that will also feature an Easter bonnet parade and stalls, starts at 10am with the race commencing at 2pm, winners announced from around 3pm.

Money raised will go towards the £400,000 restoration of Forge Dam.

Ducks are priced at £1 each or £5 for a family of six ducks – ducks can be purchased on the day or by visiting http://www.fopv.org.uk – you’d be quackers to miss it.





Picture: Anthony Chappel-Ross for CASTLE HOWARD. Fwd: Easter at Castle Howard

Coal Race, Gawthorpe, Wakefield

Coal may not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Easter but for residents in Gawthorpe the two go hand in hand.

Now in its 56th year the annual Gawthorpe Coal Race will see men and women and children compete in a series of races across the streets of Gawthorpe carrying huge sacks of coal.

Hundreds of spectators from across the region are expected to cheer on male competitors who will carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight.

The event takes place on April 22 from 10am. To register to compete and for more information visit www.gawthorpemaypole.org.uk





Egg rolling, Cusworth Hall, Doncaster

Boiled eggs at the ready! Enjoy an eggtraordinary day out at Cusworth Hall and take part in the popular egg rolling competition and watch in wonder as hundreds of boiled eggs cascade down the hill.

The much loved egg roll is just one of many activities taking place on April 17

Visitors can also enjoy a traditional Easter egg hunt, take part in a decorated egg competition, enjoy face painting, bouncy castle and children’s entertainers.

The event takes place 10am to 3pm.

Visit www.heritagedoncaster.org.uk/cusworth-hall/

Caphouse Colliery Coal Race

Easter egg hunt and fairground rides, Castle Howard, York

Egg-splore the Castle Howard grounds this Easter on an egg hunt like no other! The Castle Howard bunnies have lost their eggs around the grounds and need your help to find them. Collect a prize from the Boathouse once you have reunited the eggs with the bunnies! Sat 13th Apr 2019 - Sun 28th Apr 2019

Castle Howard is celebrating Easter with good old-fashioned fun for all the family, from Friday 19th to Monday 22nd April, a traditional children’s fun fair including a train ride and swing boats. A train ride, helter skelter, children's carousel and chair 'o' planes and join our giant Easter egg hunt to win prizes.

Easter activities are included in the admission price. See for full price details www.castlehoward.co.uk





Easter trail, Mother Shipton’s Cave, Knaresborough

Hop along to Mother Shipton’s during the Easter Holidays for a hoppingly fun time. Follow the trail and on your way, help Little Bo Peep find her sheep. You can also meet bunnies Betty and Clover and solve puzzles and clues for a chocolatey treat.

The park will be transformed with props and actors, creating an engaging and interactive Easter event suitable for all the family.

Every day from Monday April 1 to Sunday April 28, open 10am to 5.30pm (last admission 4.30pm).

See for admission prices www.mothershipton.co.uk





Lambing experience, Miniskip Farm Shop, Boroughbridge

Get hands on this Easter and join staff for an incredible Lambing Experience.

Visitors can enjoy a unique opportunity to spend one-on-one time with little baby lambs.

You will be able to spend time with the lambs inside their pen, bottle feed them, feel their super soft wool and take as many pictures as you want.

The cost is £5per person and places are strictly limited. Book at minskipfarmshop.com

Easter Attractions

Enjoying an easter egg hunt at Cusworth Hall, during the Easter holidays are L-R Hannah Wardley, six, and sister Phoebe, two, both of Scawthorpe. Picture: Liz Mockler D6162LM

Easter activites at Mother Shiptons Cave