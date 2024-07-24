The Leadmill: Sheffield venue announces date for ‘intimate’ The Script gig - with tickets on sale this weekend
It marks the band’s smallest show in Sheffield, having previously performed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2022.
The Leadmill will be hosting The Script on December 18, 2024, and the 900 tickets will go on sale this Friday - July 26.
Since forming in Dublin in 2001, The Script have gone on to sell over 20 million records worldwide, with their YouTube channel alone racking up over 2.7 billion views.
Having supported massive names such as Paul McCartney, U2 and P!nk, the band have gone on to make a habit of regularly filling arenas across the UK and Europe.
Known for hits such as The Man That Can’t Be Moved and Hall of Fame, the band have had six UK number one albums, with their seventh studio album ‘Satellites’ to be released on August 16, 2024.
Tickets for their Leadmill gig will go on sale at 9:30am on Friday, and they are expected to sell out fast. Tickets start at £26, and will be available exclusively online. For more information, please visit: https://leadmill.co.uk/event/the-script/.
