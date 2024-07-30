The hunt for the biggest cookie in town is on!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, a brand renowned for its signature warm chocolate chip cookie welcome, has announced that it will be celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in style next month ahead of the hotel’s highly anticipated opening.

In celebration of opening this summer and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the hotel is running a unique competition. A giant Foamex cookie will be hidden in various locations throughout the city from Monday August 5 to Friday August 9 with fantastic prizes on offer for those who spot the cookie first!

The first individuals to find the giant cookie each day will win a one-night stay at the brand-new DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, complete with dinner for two. Clues to the cookie’s location will be given out via the Instagram profile of DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City @doubletreesheffieldcity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than 30 years, the warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie has offered a warm welcome to guests with more than 30 million DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies consumed every year. The DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie was also the first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.

A new cookie has come to town!

In addition to the exciting cookie hunt, DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is committed to supporting local charities by donating a number of the famous DoubleTree cookies to the Cathedral Archer Project and the Sheffield United Community Foundation.

Conveniently located next to Sheffield United Football Club on Bramall Lane, the hotel is set to open later this summer, featuring 155 guest rooms, meetings and events facilities, a fitness centre, and a restaurant and bar.

James McDevitt, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, said: “We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and show our appreciation of the Sheffield community. Our cookie hunt is a fantastic opportunity for people to explore the city and have some fun, while also giving them the chance to win an amazing prize – to be one of the first to experience our new hotel. We believe in the power of community and are delighted to support these incredible organisations also. Their work makes a real difference in the lives of people in Sheffield, and we are honoured to contribute to their efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Double Tree by Hilton Sheffield City is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.