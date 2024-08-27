The Escapologist launches exclusive festive packages for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the festive season fast approaching, The Escapologist is delighted to announce the launch of its 2024 Christmas Packages. Designed to cater to families, groups of friends, and corporate teams, these packages offer unique and memorable experiences that are sure to add a touch of magic to your celebrations this year.

Located at Xscape Castleford, White Rose Leeds and Metrocentre Gateshead, The Escapologist has long been a favourite destination for escape room enthusiasts, and this year’s festive offerings have been carefully put together to provide something special for everyone, whether you’re looking to create lasting memories with your loved ones, enjoy a night out with friends, or host a corporate event with a difference.

Festive Family Package

Families can immerse themselves in a world of seasonal fun with the Festive Family Package. This package includes an exciting escape room adventure in one of the family-friendly escape rooms, followed by a choice of a warming hot chocolate with festive trimmings or a house drink, and you’ll also get a special keepsake to take home to remember your day. Packages start at four players, and additional players are welcome to be added on, ensuring that no one misses out on the festive cheer.

Seasonal Packages 2024

Holiday Cheer Package

For adult groups seeking to get into the holiday spirit, the Holiday Cheer Package offers the perfect combination of excitement and festivity. This package includes an escape room experience paired with an exclusive festive cocktail - choose from seasonal favourites like the Gingerbread Martini, Mistletoe Martini, or Frozen Bauble. Starting at groups of four people with the option to add more players, this package is available to book for all escape room themes, making it an ideal choice for holiday gatherings with friends.

Festive Corporate Package

Businesses looking to bring their teams together in a fun and engaging way can take advantage of the Festive Corporate Package. Perfect for groups of 10 to 40 players, this package includes an escape room experience and a festive cocktail or house drink. This Package is available from Monday to Thursday, with in-store booking only.

Mixology Masterclass Package

Finally, for those who want to “shake-up” their holiday celebrations, The Escapologist is offering a Mixology Masterclass Package. This hands-on cocktail-making experience is ideal for groups of 4 to 12 participants and is led by one of the venue’s expert mixologists. Whether you’re looking to impress at your next holiday party or simply enjoy a fun, interactive experience with friends, this package is sure to add some extra sparkle to your festivities.

For more information or to book one of these festive packages click here, or contact your local venue by visiting www.the-escapologist.com.