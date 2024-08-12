The Entertainer welcomes the arrival of Co-Comelon star, Cody, to Sheffield Moor store this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, families in Sheffield are invited to visit The Entertainer for the exclusive chance to meet YouTube’s CoComelon star, Cody.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday August 17, CoComelon fans will have the opportunity to meet and snap a photo with Cody, the YouTube hero’s fun-filled, musical back-up.

Cody is set to make a special appearance at The Entertainer in Sheffield Moor for one day only before rejoining JJ and the rest of the CoComelon club for another toe-tapping adventure. Visitors are welcome to drop into the store between 10am and 4pm for the exclusive chance to meet the beloved children's character.

The Entertainer’s CoComelon meet-and-greet is a free event and offers a budget-friendly activity for families looking for a memorable day out.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We're thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of Cody to our Sheffield Moor store. We know how much little ones love CoComelon, so we anticipate that the meet-and-greet event will be a huge hit.

“Our regular meet-and-greet events provide a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite characters while browsing what’s on offer at the store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day!”

For those looking to shop for CoComelon toys during the visit, The Entertainer in Sheffield Moor has a variety of CoComelon goodies, including a 12” musical Cody teddy.

For more information about The Entertainer and to shop online, visit www.TheToyShop.com.