The Countdown is on for Hope Show on Bank Holiday Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large team of local volunteers have been busy all week preparing the rings in readiness for this year’s Hope Show. With a packed itinerary, it promises to be an unmissable event.

This year, the Main Ring hosts the Broke FMX freestyle motocross team and the thrill of their riders jumping motorbikes 35 feet in the air and pulling acrobatic stunts over gaps of almost 100 feet is guaranteed to draw gasps from the audience.

In contrast, Richard Heath will captivate the crowds with his memorable display of his flock of ducks being herded by his skilful sheepdogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Critchlow, show chairman, says this year’s show promises something for everyone.

2023 Beef Champion leads the Livestock Grand Parade

He says: “Once again, entries for all classes, from equine to crafts and from vintage tractors and engines to horticulture, have been extremely strong. The food tent is always a draw for the crowd, and this year it will yet again showcase foods from the local area with a chance to try and buy.

“The tractor display will feature all ages and makes of tractors from the popular old grey ‘Fergie’ to modern day models.

“The sheepdog trials are a mainstay of the Show, and take place above the equine rings. They are a chance to see these remarkable dogs working throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Grand Parade is always a favourite on show day as the Champions from each class and section gather in the Main Ring to receive their trophies from this year’s President, Ed Cavanagh of Breedon Cement.

“And for those who enjoy shopping, there will be a range of trade stands, all linked in some way to farming, the countryside and rural living. Local countryside organisations will feature interesting displays explaining how they help to maintain the beautiful Peak District landscape.”

Livestock entries are very impressive once again, with good numbers across all classes, according to Livestock Secretary, John Bland.

“We have more than 600 sheep entered into fourteen separate breed classes and around 70 individual cattle entered into eight breed classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly delighted with the number of entries in the Young Farmers Cade Lamb class where we have 27 exhibitors who are all ten years old or younger. This shows the future is bright for the next generation of Hope Valley young farmers.”