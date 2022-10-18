The city’s celebrated Roxy night is back in Sheffield

Roxy

The pair are already getting ready to swap the normal heavy duty chains of office for something more suited to the hits of the venue the event is set to celebrate, the legendary Roxy.

The venue dominated the city’s nightscene in the 1980s and 1990s. The 02 Academy now operates from the original Roxy building.

The venue was regularly marketed as ‘Barry Noble’s Roxy’ – the name of the owner regularly preceded the titles of the venues the Geordie had in his growing leisure empire.

With a capacity in excess of 2,000 and one of the most awe-inspiring lightshows in the country – few venues attracted more revelers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy.

The ‘Is That Alright Fyuzs’ catchphrase of Barry Noble became synonymous with nightlife of the era. His Roxy ads were everywhere it seemed – from TV to in print.

The Roxy ruled supreme in the 1980s and 1990s and became famous nationally as the South Yorkshire base for the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV series – the dance music show fronted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.