The best times to get reduced food at Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and other supermarkets in Sheffield revealed

And with New Year celebrations just around the corner shoppers will still be keen to bag a good bargain.

Many eagle-eyed shoppers will be on the look out for food being sold at a reduced price, which are often emblazoned with yellow stickers.

With this in mind, we have researched what the best times are to get reduced food from supermarkets across Sheffield including Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

We can reveal the best times to shop at local supermarkets to grab a bargain.

Asda

8pm-9pm

Customers told the MoneySavingExpert website that the best time to visit your store is usually between 8pm and 9pm for 24-hour stores.

One shopper managed to bag £60 worth of shopping for just £2.55 back in 2017.

Aldi

8am-9am

One bargain hunter posted a picture of her Aldi food haul including meat, fruits and vegetables on the Facebook group LatestDeals.

She told how Aldi has its own 'yellow sticker' hour.

Sainsbury’s

7pm

Bargain hunters on claim the best time to visit your local Sainsbury's is around 7pm “as that's when the majority of yellow stickers will get put on food.”

Morrisons

Lunchtime