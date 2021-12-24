The best times to get reduced food at Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and other supermarkets in Sheffield revealed
Many of us have been stocking up on food and drink in recent weeks for our annual feast over Christmas.
And with New Year celebrations just around the corner shoppers will still be keen to bag a good bargain.
Many eagle-eyed shoppers will be on the look out for food being sold at a reduced price, which are often emblazoned with yellow stickers.
With this in mind, we have researched what the best times are to get reduced food from supermarkets across Sheffield including Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
Asda
8pm-9pm
Customers told the MoneySavingExpert website that the best time to visit your store is usually between 8pm and 9pm for 24-hour stores.
One shopper managed to bag £60 worth of shopping for just £2.55 back in 2017.
Aldi
8am-9am
One bargain hunter posted a picture of her Aldi food haul including meat, fruits and vegetables on the Facebook group LatestDeals.
She told how Aldi has its own 'yellow sticker' hour.
Sainsbury’s
7pm
Bargain hunters on claim the best time to visit your local Sainsbury's is around 7pm “as that's when the majority of yellow stickers will get put on food.”
Morrisons
Lunchtime
Shoppers on the MoneySavingExpert website claim many reduced items are on display at Morrisons.