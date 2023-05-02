News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
Less than a minute ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
25 minutes ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
20 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
21 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
1 day ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes

The best Italian restaurants in Sheffield - according to our readers

Today we are putting the spotlight on all of the best Italian restaurants in the city.

By Lee Peace
Published 9th Feb 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:14 BST

We asked our readers to name the best Italian restaurants and pizza places in the city. All the votes have been counted and today we can reveal your most popular choices. There’s plenty of places where you can gorge yourself on salumeria and mozzarella, stuff your mouth with pizza dough, or even savour a scoop of lemon sorbet – complete with a shot of refreshing limoncello, of course.

Many of the city’s restaurants celebrate delicacies from different regions of Italy, and many also offer amazing wine selections – alongside other classic drinks, such as the Aperol spritz or negroni. From family-run Italian restaurants that have been part of the city’s restaurant scene for years, to newer pizza places that specialise in the dough-based treat, there is no shortage of Italian places to dine in the Steel City.

Sheffielders have voted for their favourite Italian restaurants.

1. Saluti!

Sheffielders have voted for their favourite Italian restaurants. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sette Colli. Find out why they are so popular by visiting them the next time you are out. You can find them at, Bradfield Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2BY.

2. Sette Colli.

Sette Colli. Find out why they are so popular by visiting them the next time you are out. You can find them at, Bradfield Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2BY. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cerrones Restaurant. You can visit them at, 62 High St, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9XD.

3. Cerrones Restaurant

Cerrones Restaurant. You can visit them at, 62 High St, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9XD. Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Photo Sales
If you are the mood for a good Italian dish be sure to visit Piccolo's at your next available opportunity. You can find them at, 3 Convent Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield S3 7RX.

4. Piccolo's.

If you are the mood for a good Italian dish be sure to visit Piccolo's at your next available opportunity. You can find them at, 3 Convent Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield S3 7RX. Photo: VALERY HACHE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldItaly