Swimming pools Sheffield: Make a splash with these fun activities at Ponds Forge, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and others

There are plenty of Easter egg hunts and arts and craft activities available at libraries and community centres – but if you fancy making a splash and going for a swim then there are plenty of pools in the city that can accommodate all the family.

Many pools are still asking customers to book time slots ahead of their arrival following the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are various swimming sessions available this week.

Here’s a round of what sessions are available for youngsters this week as of Monday, April 4. Please check with the venue for up to date bookings.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre

There are time slots available for little swimmers sessions aimed at under 5s on Tuesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 7, both at 9am.

Concord Sports Centre

Splash swim is available on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6, at 2.15pm.

There is also a splash session on Sunday, April 10, at 2pm.

Heeley Pool and Gym

You can join in splash sessions on Wednesday, April 6, at 2pm.

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre

Holiday swim sessions are available at various times between today, Monday, April, 4, and Friday, April 8.

Springs Leisure Centre

Splash session on Tuesday, April 5, at 2.30pm, and Thursday, April 7, at 2.15pm

Westfield Sports Centre

Just swim sessions are available at various times Monday to Sunday.