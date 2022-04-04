Swimming pools Sheffield: Make a splash with these fun activities at Ponds Forge, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and others
The Easter holidays are just around the corner – and if you are looking for something fun to do for all the family then you’re in luck!
There are plenty of Easter egg hunts and arts and craft activities available at libraries and community centres – but if you fancy making a splash and going for a swim then there are plenty of pools in the city that can accommodate all the family.
Read More
Many pools are still asking customers to book time slots ahead of their arrival following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here’s a round of what sessions are available for youngsters this week as of Monday, April 4. Please check with the venue for up to date bookings.
Hillsborough Leisure Centre
There are time slots available for little swimmers sessions aimed at under 5s on Tuesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 7, both at 9am.
Concord Sports Centre
Splash swim is available on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6, at 2.15pm.
There is also a splash session on Sunday, April 10, at 2pm.
Heeley Pool and Gym
You can join in splash sessions on Wednesday, April 6, at 2pm.
Ponds Forge International Sports Centre
Holiday swim sessions are available at various times between today, Monday, April, 4, and Friday, April 8.
Springs Leisure Centre
Splash session on Tuesday, April 5, at 2.30pm, and Thursday, April 7, at 2.15pm
Westfield Sports Centre
Just swim sessions are available at various times Monday to Sunday.
For more information and to book visit https://www.sheffieldcitytrust.org/