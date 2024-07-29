Summer Sparks Spectacular to bring season to a close at Gulliver’s Valley!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacular fireworks display for all the family will bring the curtain down on the summer season at Gulliver’s Valley.

The Summer Sparks Spectacular takes place on Saturday, August 31 at the Rotherham theme park, which will have extended opening hours for the day – 10.30am-8.30pm – with the fireworks display starting at approximately 8.45pm.

That means visitors will have more time that day to enjoy more than 50 rides and attractions at the resort, including Apache Falls ride, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears, which boasts the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to give our summer season a super send-off, and hope to see lots of families enjoying the park and a fantastic fireworks display on August 31. Our thanks to all our visitors, young and old, whose love of adventure makes Gulliver’s Valley such a fun place to work for our wonderful team.”

Adventure-seekers looking to turn their trip to Gulliver’s Valley into an overnight stay can take advantage of a range of fantastic accommodation options, Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Valley’s Summer Sparks Spectacular start at £20 per person.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk