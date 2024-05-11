While Sheffield might be landlocked, it is lucky enough to be within driving distance of a plethora of fantastic seaside locations.
Now that the long and very wet winter is behind us, the time has come to bask in the sunshine and spend some time in the great outdoors.
And where better than the seaside?
From dips in the sea, to building sandcastles, to treats of chips or ice cream, a trip to the beach makes for the perfect day out.
Take a look through our list, and see if your favourite nearby seaside destination has made the list.
Seaside destinations within a short distance from Sheffield
While Sheffield might be landlocked, it is lucky enough to be within driving distance of a plethora of fantastic seaside locations
Hornsea Beach
Hornsea dates back to the early medieval period at the very least and the town was expanded in the Victorian era. The beach offers a traditional seaside holiday experience and attracts avid hikers, horse riders and cyclists. To the north of the beach, visitors can see Flamborough Headland, while the Holderness coast can be seen from the south. The area is the perfect place for bird watching, water sports such as canoeing, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, swimming and wind-surfing. Seals have also been spotted at the beach. Photo: Simon Hulme
Filey beach
Originally a fishing village, Filey has become a very popular seaside destination over the years. The seaside resort is perfect for families with young children or anyone who loves a good walk, playing in the sand or flying a kite. It is five miles long and young children can visit the rock pools to explore its vast coastline stretch. Photo: Tony Johnson
Scarborough beaches
Scarborough has two beaches, North Bay and South Bay, which are connected by Marine Drive, a Victorian promenade. Visitors can see a stunning view of Scarborough Castle from both beaches and the seaside town continues to be the second most-visited destination in England by British holidaymakers. The beaches in Scarborough have a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 3,468 reviews. Photo: Danny Lawson / PA
