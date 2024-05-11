2 . Hornsea Beach

Hornsea dates back to the early medieval period at the very least and the town was expanded in the Victorian era. The beach offers a traditional seaside holiday experience and attracts avid hikers, horse riders and cyclists. To the north of the beach, visitors can see Flamborough Headland, while the Holderness coast can be seen from the south. The area is the perfect place for bird watching, water sports such as canoeing, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking, swimming and wind-surfing. Seals have also been spotted at the beach. Photo: Simon Hulme