Stunning Sheffield photographs capture the city in all its glory

Pictures of Sheffield in all its glory have been flooding in for the Sheffield Telegraph’s new reader photograph competition, launched last week with city institution Atkinsons.

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at the historic department store.

Here are some of the first entries sent in, with more to come in next week’s edition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Totley Moor trig point taken by @mazymixer

Silence is golden taken by Russell England.

Three Tuns pub taken by John Mounsey.

Litter picking at Froggatt Edge on Saturday morning with Peak Climbing Club taken by @LucyN86467750

‘Rise and Shine Sheffield’ taken by Eleanor Charlesworth.

Redmires on a winter's day taken by John B.

Sheep at Whirlow taken by Pat Hutchinson.

Weston Park, Sheffield @JohnH14458271

Derwent Dam taken by @gembo236

Bamford Edge, Peak District taken by @GlennJaques

Beeley Moor taken by @Brailsford_M

Penny for your thoughts, looking down the valley from Baslow edge by @RKW1899

Derwent Dam taken by @DebbieJohnson65

Agden reservoir taken by @chargi10

Autumn in Hillsborough Park taken by @PolicyRob

Firth Park on a cold frosty morning taken by @CazCutts1

About 5 miles from the city centre taken by @BeverleyIngrid

Witch Hazel in the sun taken by Andrea Watts.

Beautiful bridge, Froggat by Justine Beatson.

Sheffield boundary walk by @JohnDalby7