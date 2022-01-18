Stunning Sheffield photographs capture the city in all its glory

We asked – and you delivered!

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:45 am

Pictures of Sheffield in all its glory have been flooding in for the Sheffield Telegraph’s new reader photograph competition, launched last week with city institution Atkinsons.

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at the historic department store.

Here are some of the first entries sent in, with more to come in next week’s edition.

Totley Moor trig point taken by @mazymixer
Silence is golden taken by Russell England.
Three Tuns pub taken by John Mounsey.
Litter picking at Froggatt Edge on Saturday morning with Peak Climbing Club taken by @LucyN86467750
‘Rise and Shine Sheffield’ taken by Eleanor Charlesworth.
Redmires on a winter's day taken by John B.
Sheep at Whirlow taken by Pat Hutchinson.
Weston Park, Sheffield @JohnH14458271
Derwent Dam taken by @gembo236
Bamford Edge, Peak District taken by @GlennJaques
Beeley Moor taken by @Brailsford_M
Penny for your thoughts, looking down the valley from Baslow edge by @RKW1899
Derwent Dam taken by @DebbieJohnson65
Agden reservoir taken by @chargi10
Autumn in Hillsborough Park taken by @PolicyRob
Firth Park on a cold frosty morning taken by @CazCutts1
About 5 miles from the city centre taken by @BeverleyIngrid
Witch Hazel in the sun taken by Andrea Watts.
Beautiful bridge, Froggat by Justine Beatson.
Sheffield boundary walk by @JohnDalby7
