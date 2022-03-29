Big Moor taken by Roy Taylor

Stunning reader pictures reveal the beauty of Sheffield and the Peak District

The final entries for March, so many beautiful pictures from Tetley the dog in his new dog stroller to spring at St Nicolas Church in High Bradfield.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:19 am

1. Spring at St Nicolas Church High Bradfield

Spring at St Nicolas Church High Bradfield by Mark Naylor

Photo: Mark Naylor

2. Froggatt Edge

Froggatt Edge taken by Andrew Okwera

Photo: Andrew Okwera

3. Sheffield Town Hall

Sheffield Town Hall taken by Andrew Mansfield

Photo: Andrew Mansfield

4. Tetley

Tetley admiring the view in his new doggy stroller by @brianbetts1

Photo: @brianbetts1

