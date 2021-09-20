Strictly Come Dancing: Sheffield presenter Dan Walker and dance partner reveal upcoming routine - and it involves a sofa and table!

The BBC Breakfast broadcaster, aged 44, was hospitalised last week while injuring himself during rehearsals for the new series. He undertook a CT scan on the head injury and was told to take a break from training.

However, the former Football Focus presenter did appear on a pre-recorded show on Saturday in which he was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, and was introduced to her at Wembley Stadium.

In a video posted to the BBC Twitter account today, Nadiya is shown appearing alongside Dan on the channel’s popular Breakfast Show.

She revealed details about what fans can expect from their first dance routine together – and made reference to the show’s famous red sofa.

She said: “It is very exciting because we are going to use this kind of sofa in our first dance, and the table.”

Dan then interjected to say that he asked if he could stand on the BBC Breakfast table but colleagues ‘went bananas’ at him because of health and safety reasons.

Nadiya said: “Well I’m sure on Strictly they are going to build a table on which you can not just stand but maybe do a little dance aswell. I hope you will feel at home.”

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker

Dan is one of 15 celebrities on the popular BBC show.

Other contestants this year include include Olympian Adam Peaty, rugby star Ugo Monye and TV presenter Judi Love.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will be the first deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will take to the dancefloor as half of an all-male pairing, in another first for Strictly.

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.

Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.