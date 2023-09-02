Step up to Support Dogs’ charity 10k challenge

RUNNERS can help a charity’s life-saving work by taking part in this year’s Sheffield 10k.

Sheffield based charity, Support Dogs, has a limited number of spaces in one of South Yorkshire’s biggest runs. The cause, established in 1992, provides and trains assistance dogs to help autistic children, adults with epilepsy and adults with a physical disability to live safer, more independent lives. It relies entirely on voluntary donations.

To take part in the Sheffield 10k on behalf of Support Dogs, all the charity asks is that participants raise £100 to guarantee their place.

Lottie Walker, community fundraising manager with Support Dogs, said: “We have had many runners taking part in Sheffield 10k in previous years and they have all said how rewarding it is to run for such a remarkable cause.

“Our dogs are trained to help detect epileptic seizures up to an hour before they happen, to support autistic children or to assist people with a physical disability, such as cerebral palsy or Multiple Sclerosis. Our clients say they can’t imagine their lives without these dogs. “By taking up a space, runners are helping us to fund these invaluable, life-changing services.”

The race, staged in partnership with Sheffield City Council, takes place at 9.30am on Sunday, September 24, starting and ending at Arundel Gate and taking in a route that comprises Charter Row, Rustlings Road, Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road, Brocco Bank and Ecclesall Road.

Thousands took part last year and it is guaranteed to be bigger and better this year.

The deadline to apply for a Support Dogs place is Wednesday, September 13.