This weekend, synchronised ice skating teams from around the world will converge at iceSheffield to battle it out for the Steel City Trophy. It’s the first time since 2020 that international skaters are allowed to take part at the three-day event, due to the Covid pandemic.

There are 13 categories for competitors to enter ranging from pre-juvenile, juniors, beginner and all the way through to Seniors. The event is extremely inclusive and has teams entering with physical and mental impairments, with competitors ranging from five to 77 years old.

One of the event organisers Amanda Hembrow-jones, expressed her delight at having the competition back in Sheffield once again. “We are really excited to be welcoming teams back for the first time since before Covid,” she said. “It is great to have international teams join us as well as a large number of teams from across the UK. We have a big group of amazing volunteers who are ready and willing to help wherever they can.”

The events are from 1pm-7pm on Friday, March 3 and will conclude on the Sunday evening. Tickets and further information on the competition can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-steel-city-trophy-2023-tickets-511943325267