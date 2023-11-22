A spectacular community opera is to bring Sheffield together - but organisers need support to make it happen.

The Monster in the Maze will tell the story of the half-man, half-bull Minotaur and Athenian hero Theseus when it comes to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre in November 2024.

Sheffield’s Music in the Round is already setting the stage for the production, by Jonathan Dove.

It will feature around 150 people across an orchestra, brass band, children’s and youth choirs and adult choirs.

A Music in the Round workshop at The Crucible

Jo Towler, Chief Executive of Music in the Round, said: “The Monster in the Maze is going to be quite epic.

“When the opera was first staged in London in 2015 they brought in community choirs to sing towards the end of the creation process.

“We are flipping that on its head. We are creating it with the community of Sheffield, from the ground up, and bringing professionals in at the end.”

Next week the leading national promoter of chamber music is taking part in The Big Give fundraising campaign with the aim of collecting £15,000 towards the community opera.

The community will perform alongside professional musicians

The Big Give is a national initiative that doubles donations through match funding, so an individual donation of £20 will become £40 at no extra cost to the donor.

Jo added: “Believe it or not, as community operas go, it’s actually quite small! But opera is not cheap, especially something like this, so we are raising money to make it as amazing as we can.

“There are a lot of rehearsals that have to take place, plus the process of creating a minotaur and the stage sets.

“Hitting the £15,000 target would be a massive boost in making the opera come to life.

“We hope people will support it.”

The community opera project is a collaboration with several Sheffield organisations, including singing groups, Sheffield Music Hub, members of Classical Sheffield and Sheffield Theatres.

Discussions with Sheffield Hallam University are also underway as to how their students can be a part of it, such as with the design and stage management

The project is also being used as a catalyst to launch two new singing groups.

One will be at the Sheffield And District African Caribbean Community (SADACCA) on The Wicker and another will be a new Sheffield Music Hub choir.

The Monster in the Maze will take place on November 1 & 2, 2024, as part of Music in the Round’s 40th anniversary year of celebrations.

It is hoped the 50-minute long show, directed by Rosie Kat, will also help to dispel perceptions of opera being only for elite audiences.

Jo added: “This opera is entertaining, there’s a great story at its heart, lots of action and some great tunes.

“We hope people will come along and feel opera can be fun, that it is an art form that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The Big Give’s Christmas campaign runs from November 28 to December 5.

To donate to the community opera visit musicintheround.co.uk