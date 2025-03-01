Thankfully there are plenty of things to do in Sheffield, from traditional stag do activities to more unusual and quirky ones.
The city’s great food and drink scene, and its proximity to the Peak District with the huge range of outdoor pursuits on offer there, make it the perfect choice for a stag weekend.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best things to do for a stag do in Sheffield, from beer tasting to axe throwing.
1. Play a crazy golf course like no other
Crazy golf is a great activity for a stag do and Golf Fang is as spectacular a crazy golf venue as you're likely to find. Tucked away on John Street, off Bramall Lane, in Highfield, Sheffield, the venue is like a modern art installation, with gorgeous neon graffiti, paying homage to TV shows and films, blazing throughout. You'll also find cocktails, good food and DJs there, which explains why it's one of the city's most popular nights out, with a near-perfect 4.9/5 rating from more than 2,600 reviews on Google. Other options include the adults-only Gloryholes mini golf venue on High Street, Sheffield, and the prison-themed mini golf attraction at Tenpin, on Angel Street, in the city centre. | Golf Fang Photo: Golf Fang
2. Go climbing
Sheffield is famous for climbing, with several great indoor venues around the city and some scenic spots in the Peak District. One of the most popular venues is The Climbing Hangar, on Sutherland Street, Attercliffe, where former Team GB Olympic climber Shauna Coxsey has trained. | Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Try a spot of karaoke
Sheffield has an amazing musical heritage, so what better place to put your karaoke skills to the test, perhaps with a classic tune from local acts Pulp, the Arctic Monkeys or Def Leppard. Popular venues include Woody's, on Orchard Street, in Sheffield city centre, Roxy Ball Room, on Charter Square, and Kmax Karaoke Bar, on Scotland Street. | Google Photo: Google
4. Axe throwing
If you're looking for something a little different for your stag do then why not try axe throwing. There are a number of venues in Sheffield, including Valhalla, on Sheaf Bank, Heeley; BattleAxe, on Rutland Road; and Boom Battle Bar, on The Moor. | National World Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.