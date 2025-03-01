1 . Play a crazy golf course like no other

Crazy golf is a great activity for a stag do and Golf Fang is as spectacular a crazy golf venue as you're likely to find. Tucked away on John Street, off Bramall Lane, in Highfield, Sheffield, the venue is like a modern art installation, with gorgeous neon graffiti, paying homage to TV shows and films, blazing throughout. You'll also find cocktails, good food and DJs there, which explains why it's one of the city's most popular nights out, with a near-perfect 4.9/5 rating from more than 2,600 reviews on Google. Other options include the adults-only Gloryholes mini golf venue on High Street, Sheffield, and the prison-themed mini golf attraction at Tenpin, on Angel Street, in the city centre. | Golf Fang Photo: Golf Fang