Spooky Halloween Trick or Treat Hunt on The Moor

The Moor Sheffield is offering children some half term fun this Halloween with a free Trick or Treat Halloween Trail on the 30th and 31st of October between 11am and 3pm.

Spooky stickers will be hidden in the windows of various retailers and eateries on The Moor. Children will start at the Witches Cavern, where they will be given a trail map with clues as to where each spooky sticker is hiding. Once they have found all the stickers and filled in their trail map, they will return it to the Witches Cavern to receive a Halloween Trick or Treat goody bag.

Lee Appleton, Centre Manager of The Moor, said: “This will be the fourth year we are hosting the Halloween Trail. Previous years events have been a huge success, increasing foot traffic and attracting families to visit The Moor, its retailers, eateries, and Sheffield city centre. We look forward to seeing local families get involved in another year of Halloween-themed entertainment.”

The spooktacular fun doesn’t stop there! Families will also be able to enjoy mesmerising performances by Witchy Whizzes who will be entertaining shoppers on the Moor with their gliding dances during 30-minute intervals throughout the day at 12pm – 12.30pm, 1pm – 1.30 and 2pm – 2.30pm.

For more information about The Moor’s Halloween event visit: www.moorsheffield.com