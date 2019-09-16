A spectacular day of entertainment at RAF Cosford Airshow

RAF Cosford 2019 featured a huge static display as well as a six hour flying display

The annual event at RAF Cosford in Shropshire is also, now that the event at RAF Waddington is no more, the easiest major air show to get to from Sheffield – about 90 minutes by road.

This year’s air show benefited from decent weather which help draw a huge crowd and ensured an uninterrupted and spectacular six hour flying display.

A wide variety of aircraft from around the world took part in the display, including fast jets, display teams, helicopters and vintage aircraft.

Highlights of the flying display included the deafening RAF Typhoon, the nimble F18 Hornet, the Saab Gripen and of course the iconic Red Arrows.

But for me the Apache attack helicopter’s display stole the show, complete with full on and thunderous pyrotechnics, as it showed off its full range of capabilities.

It wasn’t all shock and awe, though, and the eclectic mix of aircraft were more than enough to keep all aviation buffs enraptured.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight always brings a tear to the eye and a lump to the throat and watching the RAF Falcons show off their parachuting skills never gets dull.

There was also the chance to see aircraft not often seen in UK skies, including the German Navy’s P-3C Orion.

Of course, the flying display is just one aspect of the air show.

The Cosford Air Show also boasted a huge, sprawling static display of aircraft across the airfield and in its massive hangars.

In addition to this there were a plethora of displays and demonstrations and the opportunity to sit in the cockpits of various aircraft.

The only downside of the day really was that one day just wasn’t enough time to fully take in all that was to offer both on the ground and in the air.

I remember as a nine-year-old attending my first ever air show at RAF Finningley back in 1987 and I have been completely hooked since then.

RAF Cosford 2019 was the first air show for my own children (aged eight and five) and they absolutely loved it – a perfect family day out.