South Yorkshire’s Chambers of Commerce (Sheffield, Barnsley & Rotherham, and Doncaster) are joining forces to deliver the region’s inaugural International Trade Conference.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by Sheffield’s International Trade Centre, as part of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with all three South Yorkshire Chambers, the first-ever South Yorkshire International Trade Conference will take place at the OEC Sheffield on November 15.

Open to businesses of all sizes and sectors, from ambitious startups to established regional business, the conference aims to foster International Trade connections, promote trade opportunities, and serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and exploring the ins and outs of international trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from industry experts, speakers from the Chamber Customs team, leaders in the region, and successful businesses who have harnessed the services to access global markets available through the South Yorkshire Chambers.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire’s first International Trade Conference comes to Sheffield next month

Headline speakers include South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, British Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Trade Facilitation, Liam Smyth, and Sarah Milum from the Trade Remedies Authority.

As part of the event’s line up, attendees will also be able to hear from the event’s headline sponsors UK Export Finance (11.10am) and RM Boulanger (12.15pm).

Nick Patrick, director of the International Trade Centre, said: “South Yorkshire is a significant hub for development prominently leading in world-class manufacturing, innovation, international trade, and global connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite being a crucial revenue generator, events specifically focusing on this in relation to international trade are notably limited in the region. That’s what we plan to change with this, our first ever South Yorkshire International Trade Conference.

“We are thrilled to see the collaboration between each of the separate South Yorkshire Chambers of Commerce to bring members this remarkable initiative. We look forward to welcoming delegates on the day and hope they discover new opportunities happening in South Yorkshire.”

With collaboration in mind, this is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event where both seasoned importers and exporters – and those companies new to building their international trade portfolios – can learn, explore opportunities and network with the best international traders in South Yorkshire, adds Nick.

A number of exhibitors will be present on the day including associate sponsors Appt and UHY Hacker Young.