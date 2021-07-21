South Yorkshire music festival appeals to fans to 'tell a mate' to help sell final 1000 tickets

Wentworth Festival, which takes place at Wentworth Woodhouse on September 18, has almost sold out after what the organisers describe as the ‘hardest year ever’.

However, in order to secure the future of the event for the next 10 years – which this year features Cast and The Feeling as headliners – it needs to sell all of its tickets.

It has now launched a campaign to get people to encourage their friends to go, and is hand delivering tickets to those who purchase them.

Wentworth Festival.

The organisers of Wentworth Festival said: “This has been the hardest year ever. Not just for us, for everyone. We want to make our festival on September 18th the biggest day ever.

"We've less than a thousand tickets to sell but because of the money we lost over the last 18 months, it's vital that we sell them. So we are asking for your help. We know that everyone who comes buys a ticket to come again.

"We know that you love the festival because all of our feedback is brilliant. If you want to help us out this year, and move us on to the next step which is making the festival a full weekend, then it's so easy. Please #tellamate.

"If you can #tellamate how good the day is and get them to go to the village shop in Wentworth or The Horseshoe in Harley to buy tickets, then that would be amazing. If they text 07543 147607 we will deliver their tickets for free.