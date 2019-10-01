Shocking pictures reveal damage at Ponderosa Park after weather ruins Sheffield music festival
Shocking pictures have emerged of the damage at Ponderosa Park following Fire in the Park festival on Saturday.
Thousands of music fans packed into the popular Netherthorpe park for the urban music festival on Saturday featuring performances from Giggs, Charlie Sloth and Jay1.
However, heavy rain had a huge impact on the festival with organisers cancelling Bass in the Park festival planned for the following day.
Despite the Sunday festival being cancelled, the volume of visitors on Saturday braving the wet conditions has left the Ponderosa severely damaged.
Shocking pictures have been posted to Facebook revealing miles of muddy tyre tracks cutting up the grass with tree branches scattered across the park.
The Ponderosa has hosted Tramlines and Peace in the Park in previous years and one resident said the festivals ‘never caused this scale of damage’.
Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council said: “Due to severe weather conditions last weekend, we unfortunately had to take the decision to cancel the second the day of Bass in the Park as it became unsafe for visitors.
“We are now working with the event organisers to reinstate Ponderosa Park following the heavy rain that took place there.“We would like to thank residents for their patience whilst we work hard to get the park back to looking its best.”
Coun Olivia Blake said: “I am calling on the festival organisers to bring the Ponderosa back up to scratch so local families and children can continue to enjoy it.”
“We have been contacted by concerned local residents. They have nothing against the festival taking place but aren’t happy with the mess that it’s been left in.
“I am working to see to see that the organisers and promoters of the event bring the Ponderosa up to the level that local people expect - so that families and children can continue to use it. This is no less than we should expect as part of the agreement signed with the Council.
”I am working to ensure that this is done as quickly as possible”.