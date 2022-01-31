Sheffield's The Lost & Found venue reveals Valentine's Day menu

The Lost & Found on Ecclesall Road will be serving up an ‘enchanted menu of seasonal dishes’ running across Valentine’s weekend from Saturday, February 12, to Tuesday, February 15.

Visitors can expect a selection of starters including seared wild caught scallops with minted peas and chorizo jam and moreish beef ragu and mozzarella arancini served with a truffle and Madeira mayonnaise.

Food review at The Lost & Found on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

Mains take inspiration from the land, sea and garden with dishes including British lobster thermidor, maple glazed pork belly with chorizo jam, paprika roasted butternut squash and lime salsa, and black truffle pappardelle with Paris brown mushrooms.

Ending the meal on a sweet note, decadent desserts include a banana and miso caramel bomb with honeycomb and dark chocolate dome or a white chocolate and passion fruit baked Alaska.

At the bar, expert mixologists have created a new Valentine’s special; The Enchanted Rose, which includes a blend of Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lanique Spirit of Rose Liqueur finished with lychee, apple, lemon and rose.