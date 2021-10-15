Usually only open to MOD personnel and staff, the open day will give an opportunity for the people of Sheffield the chance to see behind the scenes at one of the city’s longest established military units.

The Open Day will take place Saturday October 23 from 10am to 3pm at the barracks on Greenhill Parkway.

There will be a rare opportunity to see a military bridge constructed, as well as a chance to view communication equipment, weapons close up and an air rifle range.

Members of 106 Field Squadron are opening their Greenhill headquarters to the public

Visitors will also be able to meet members of the reserve unit and there will be a number of displays to explain more about what the Royal Engineer Reserve does.

“We’re always on the look-out for determined, engaged women and men to join our ranks and as the nation recovers from the Covid crisis there’s never been a better time to become a Reserve, there are so many opportunities,” said Major Paul Douthwaite.

Serving members of the Squadron will be in attendance to show visitors the equipment and talk through the unit’s recent training exercises in Poland, the United States of America and Cyprus as well as closer to home in Dorset.

“The Reserves offer exciting opportunities for people to get paid to develop their skills and themselves,” added Lieutenant Harry Hayward.

106 Field Sqn member

"There’s few organisations nowadays which pay their staff to keep fit and regularly send them on training camps abroad. This open day represents a chance for us to really share with the people of Sheffield what we have to offer.”

106 Field Squadron is one of Sheffield’s oldest military organisations dating back to the Napoleonic Wars, serving with distinction in both the First and Second World Wars as well as providing troops to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Weekly training sessions are carried out at Bailey Barracks every Tuesday evening and on regular weekends throughout the year.

Army Reservists commit a minimum of 28 days’ service every year with many employers supporting them with additional time off to allow for training.

Alan Lane Bridge 106 Field Sqn Building

For more information about the open day, call 0300 165 8511.