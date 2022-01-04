Sheffield's Park Hill features in new city exhibition

Sheffield Museums’ 2022 exhibition programme gets underway this month with Where We Live at the Millennium Gallery,which aims to interrogate our social landscape at a time of profound political and social change.

The exhibition brings together paintings by Sheffield’s own Mandy Payne, alongside work by Trevor Burgess, Jonathan Hooper, Narbi Price and Judith Tucker.

Mandy has devoted nine years to paintings focused on Park Hill, the Grade II* listed Sheffield council estate which is one of Britain’s largest examples of Brutalist architecture.

Mandy Payne's every day

She said: “Although there are five different artists from five different locations, there are many cohesive layers, themes and connections between the works, each giving insights into the places and voices of the communities depicted.

"On a personal note, I am absolutely delighted that my Park Hill paintings might be seen by the people who lived and now live there.”

Each series of paintings which features in the exhibition offers the viewer multiple perspectives on the notion of home and our sense of place.

The other areas to feature are:

The all-but-erased history of a post-industrial mining village in Northumberland.

Bringing a modernist colour perspective to depictions of residential architecture in Leeds.

Contested coastal chalet plotlands in North Lincolnshire, whose history goes back to the early 20th century, many of whose residents come from Yorkshire mining communities.

Recovering everyday urban experience of the street and the notion of home from the commodification of the London property market.

Alison Morton, Head of Exhibitions at Sheffield Museums, said: “Some changes to the landscape are profound and seem to happen in blink of an eye, others creep in.

"The works in this exhibition ask us to stop and look at how those changes occur and what they mean for the society and communities we live in.”