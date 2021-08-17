Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum to host special event where you can play over 60 games from past and present

Sheffield’s industrial heritage isn’t all about steel; this technically advanced and creative city has had a long love affair with videogame development.

‘Behind the Screens of the National Videogame Museum’ will be part of this year’s New Wave programme for Heritage Open Days 2021 - an innovative new scheme that aims to encourage young adults to engage with their local history.

On September 16, Sheffield residents will be invited to ‘Go Behind the Screens’ of the National Videogame Museum and uncover the history of videogames as part of a special one-off event organised by Sheffield Civic Trust in partnership with the National Videogames Museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Videogame Museum in Sheffield.

Visitors can get a peek behind the scenes of the museum with exclusive previews, talks, and will have the opportunity to play the 60 videogames available.

There will also be curator talks, object handling, gaming, and an exclusive preview of the new ‘Animal Crossing Diaries’ collection, which celebrates the important role the game had for many people during the lockdown.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, with thousands of volunteers across the country organising events every September.

New Wave is a training programme made possible with the support of players of the Peoples Postcode Lottery, which takes a small cohort of participants through a structured programme focused on working with young adults.