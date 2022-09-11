Her Majesty passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle yesterday, aged 96, and the nation is now in a period of mourning.

Mohammed Shafiq, chief executive officer of the Ramadhan Foundation, said: "The Ramadhan Foundation and the British Muslim community joins the nation in mourning the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. For 70 years she has served the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with distinction and we honour that service today.

Her leadership brought communities together; championing a multi ethnic and multi faith United Kingdom and Commonwealth. That will be her ever lasting positive legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II.

For so many of us the Queen is all we have known and the days ahead will be difficult but with the same commitment and passion she showed we will get through it. We join the nation in sending our condolences and solidarity to King Charles and the wider Royal Family."